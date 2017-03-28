Copper found in water at Greenfield High School

Small traces of lead and copper in Greenfield elementary schools have shed light on another problem.

Copper has been found in the water at the brand new high school.

Now, the school is taking action to protect students.

When results came back that there was copper found in the water at Greenfield High School, it begged the question: is it the school or the water?

"I'm kind of amazed because it's a brand new school with brand new piping," said David Lewis.

That brand new copper piping was the cause of the traces of copper in the water at Greenfield High.

Western Mass News spoke with Greenfield Superintendent of Schools Jordana Harper over the phone. She said that this is not abnormal for new pipes.

"It is typical that when you have a new copper pipes, there is a little bit of residual copper that enters the water stream," Harper explained.

Although the amount of copper found is not dangerous to the students, the school implemented a new procedure to flush the pipes

"Every morning, our custodians go to the sink that is the furthest point from where the water comes into Greenfield High School and they flush the pipes that run the water for about five to ten minutes and that's taking care of the copper levels that were found by the DEP here," said Karin Patenaude, acting principal of Greenfield High.

Parents don't seem to concerned. They trust the school is taking care of it.

"Copper usually isn't a heavy metal. It's not usually something that builds up in the system, so I'm not too worried about it, but I'm glad they're doing something about it that's good," said Heather Borcy.

Harper wanted to stress that the water is safe.

"I want to share that information with the community, but at the same time, we want them to know that the water quality is good and we taken measures within 48 hours of getting these results," Harper added.

The fixtures that were a problem in the elementary schools have been shut down and are being replaced.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.