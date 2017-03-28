Online petition seeks Melania Trump stay at White House or pay for security costs

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for First Lady Melania Trump to stay at the White House or pay for security costs for staying in Trump Tower in New York herself.

The petition on change.org was filed after it was revealed the First Lady and their son will remain in New York until the school year is over.

"The U.S. taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower, located in New York City. As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded," the petition reads.

CBS News reports that according to the New York City Police Department, protecting the pair costs around $130,000 per day.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, over 150,000 people had signed the petition.

