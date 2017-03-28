Three arrested in Chicopee following drug bust on Yvonne St.

Three were arrested in Chicopee following a search warrant at a residence on Yvonne St. on March 10.

Upon arriving on scene, investigators observed a red motor vehicle pulling up with the target of the search warrant found in the passenger seat.

Police ordered the target to exit the vehicle, and when he attempted to escape the view of the officers, he was escorted out and apprehended.

Officers then determined that the driver was carrying a number of drugs on her person.

From a purse pulled from her bra, there was 38 packets of brown powder believed to be heroin, a package of Suboxone from a pocket book, and other drug paraphernalia.

$600 in cash was found on the passenger side of the vehicle, as well as 7 packets of what was believed to be heroin, and a white chunk that was believed to be cocaine.

In the residence, even more drug paraphernalia was confiscated, such as scales, several empty heroin envelopes, and a perceived crack pipe found under the seat cushion of one of the residents.

A total of three people were arrested and charged for the following:

Crystal Lee Barree, 33 years old:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

(2) Warrants

Angelo Abair, 33 years old:

Possession of a Class A Drug w/intent to Distribute

Possession of a Class B Drug w/intent to Distribute

Possession of a Class C Drug

Violation of Drug Laws near school/park

Violet Rose Hite, 33 years old:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

All three were arraigned at Chicopee District Court on March 13.

