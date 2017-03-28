GTI Massachusetts hosted hearing on medical marijuana facility in Holyoke

A public hearing took place in Holyoke tonight on a proposal to bring a medical marijuana dispensary to the city.

The City Council Ordinance Committee hosted the meeting to discuss a special permit for a medical marijuana facility that would be built on Appleton Street.

The application was submitted by GTI Massachusetts, which said it would not only bring relief to patients, but economic benefits as well.

"This is new for a lot of people, so a lot of people want to know what's going to happen, how’s this going to look, what's this going to be like. So we're talking about how secure this facility is, multiple levels of security alarms, and access control. We're talking about how there's not consumption on site. We're educating people about what this looks like," said Chairman of GTI, Ben Kovler.

Representatives answered questions from city councilors who had expressed hesitation about the plan.

The state law on medical marijuana doesn't allow cities to prohibit dispensaries, but does allow them to control where the facilities are built.

