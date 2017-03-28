Amherst school merger question failed to pass

People in Amherst have been going back and forth for months on whether or not they should combine all Amherst elementary school children together into one building.

The vote today was 2,746 for the merger, and 2,147 against, so although majority was for the consolidation, there needed to be two thirds of the vote.

The new school would of been built where the Wildwood Elementary School now stands.

“By creating one building that houses two small co-located schools, we’re able to preserve the awesome programming that makes education in Amherst great,” said Chair of ‘Vote Yes’, Johanna Neumann.

The building would have been divided in two with two separate administrators.

Even with today’s vote, townspeople are still divided.

Jay Watson has a son currently attending Wildwood.

He said that a bigger school would be less intimate and more intimidating.

“Imagine being 5 years old and seeing this big place with like 20 school buses instead of 5. The principal here knows everyone, so that would be hard if the school was three times as big.”

The state will cover $34 million, covering a little more than half of the better than $66 million cost to build the new school.

Since the vote did not pass, the town has to give up the money they set aside for the project.

Voters also decided on a number of other ballots, including school committee and Select Board members.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.