Springfield police investigate after victim is shot on Johnson St.

Springfield police are currently on scene at 145 Johnson St. where a victim was shot shortly after 11 p.m.

Lt. Rolland told us that four shots were fired, however the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Johnson St. will be blocked for the duration of their investigation.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.