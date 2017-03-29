Holyoke soldier comes home for the final time

A Holyoke soldier killed in the Korean War came home Wednesday for the final time.

U.S. Army Corporal Jules Hauterman was reported missing on December 2, 1950. His remains were just recently identified by the U.S. Defense Department.

There was a strong show of community support for the veteran whose remains were not identified for more than 60 years.

Today, he finally is home.

The motorcade, including the hearse carrying Hauterman's remains, arrived at Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke from Bradley Airport just before 1 p.m.

Veterans and members of the community gathered along with motorcade route to honor their fallen hero.

"Not only do I want to honor his service to the country, but I want to stand with my brothers and sisters to help do the same thing," said Chuck Washer, an Army veteran.

Richard Paquette, a Navy veteran, added, "It's important to them, it's important us that we don't forget the Korean War"

No one was more thankful for the outpouring of public support than relatives of Corporal Hauterman, including his cousin, Robert Whelihan.

"It was fantastic. I can't thank these people enough. So many people came out, veterans and regular people, giving up part of their day," Whelihan said.

Those people like Christine Hagan of Easthampton.

"To show we're grateful Americans and I think he made the ultimate sacrifice. It's the least we can do," Hagan said.

Hauterman, a combat medic, was only 19 years old when he was killed in Korea in 1950. He graduated from Holyoke High School and enlisted in the Army.

A group of students from Holyoke High School were among those lining the motorcade route.

"We thought it was a great opportunity for our student government to show our support," said Isabella Courchesne.

Hauterman's remains were flown back to New England from the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu, HI where they remained for more than six decades before being positively identified just recently.

It is a day that this community will not forget.

"Always, always remember the men and women that died for us because that's the only reason we're free," said John Lacus of Holyoke.

Calling hours for Hauterman will be at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke.

