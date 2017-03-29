Six Flags New England introduces new holiday festival

The roller coaster capital of New England will be looking festive beyond just Fright Fest this holiday season.

Six Flags New England announced Wednesday that the amusement park will be adding a new festival for park visitors called, ‘Holiday in the Park’.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy a summer of thrills including New England’s largest water park—Hurricane Harbor, our scariest Fright Fest ever and then complete the year with a trip to the North Pole,” said Six Flags New England Park President John Winkler.

The winter time festival will house more than one million LED lights, Christmas trees and state-of-the-art décor that “will create the perfect magical atmosphere this holiday season,” Six Flags New England Communications Director Jennifer McGrath said.

‘Holiday in the Park’ will be the largest holiday celebration in New England, according to McGrath, and will have something for everyone.

“Park goers and their families will be transported to a magical winter wonderland featuring more than 50 rides, shows and attractions, roaming interactive holiday characters, storytelling with Mrs. Claus, warm and toasty fire-pits, synchronized lighting displays, a breathtaking nightly snowfall and other holiday experiences that can only be experienced at Six Flags New England,” McGrath said.

For guests with a season pass, the ‘Holiday in the Park’ festival is included in the package and guests can make “unlimited visits,” McGrath said.

