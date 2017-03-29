More sun for Thursday, then a winter storm for Friday

Clouds continue to decrease tonight and while we are still breezy, wind gusts have diminished since earlier today. High pressure will build in from the north tonight through Thursday, which will keep cold air in place. Low temperatures overnight will drop into the middle and upper 20s for most. We are expecting more sunshine and less wind Thursday, so it will be a nicer day overnight. Our high temps return to the low 50s!

Clouds will be increasing Thursday evening ahead of a powerful storm system tracking in from the southwest.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued ahead of this storm for Franklin, Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties. The Watch is for the potential of 6 or more inches of snow and sleet accumulation from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.

Snow looks to begin around dawn Friday morning for western Mass and should be scattered and light. Not much will accumulate through the morning. Warmer air will begin to nose into middle atmosphere, allowing for a change to sleet for many through the afternoon and evening, or even a sleet/snow/rain mix. Higher elevations north of the Pike will stay mostly snow. Precip also gets heavier through the evening and Friday night, so roads should become snow/sleet-covered. Travel looks the worst Friday night through Saturday morning and this is when we will see most of our accumulation.

Saturday morning, snow/sleet will be heavy early, then will become lighter and gradually end by the early afternoon. Storm totals of snow and sleet look to reach 1-3 inches through central and eastern Hampden Co and up the valley to Northampton. 3-5 inches is expected in western Hampden, central/eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Co. 4-8 inches will accumulate in the hill towns and northern Berkshire Co, also Franklin County. Some spots north of Rt. 2 may see more.

We are breezy Saturday and Sunday as the storm moves farther into the Atlantic and high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will get back into the low 50s Sunday and mid-50s Monday with abundant sunshine. Rain returns by Tuesday.





