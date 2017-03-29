MGM marks milestone with topping-off ceremony

A major milestone was reached Wednesday for the MGM Springfield casino project.

The final beam was ceremoniously signed and raised to the top of what will be the hotel.

A tree and flag sit atop the piece of metal signifying an iron workers tradition for good luck, celebration, and the American dream.

"It give me goose bumps just to be here and be able to be a part of something to big," Gomez added.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added, "A beacon of hope, opportunity, for people, for employment and economic development, with the world-renowned MGM."

Speakers included Sarno, MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis and representatives from the Mass. Gaming Commission. All signed the beam before it went high up into the sky.

"It's been a long road. I was here in 2012 when this was a concept and we were knocking on doors trying to introduce MGM to the community," Mathis explained.

Mathis told Western Mass News that thanks to some mild winters, the work is going as scheduled and if they finish early, they will take advantage.

"As far as I'm concerned, if we can move into that building properly, meaning train on site, that's just more time we have for our team," Mathis added.

The casino will have entertainment, shopping, and dining, along with its casino and hotel.

"When you get to drive around the outskirts and you see little bits and pieces, but being right here in the heart, right here on Howard Street, it starts coming together and you start realizing that wow this is real, this is coming, we're almost there, and the time has come" Gomez added.

MGM Springfield is set to open in September 2018, just about 18 months away.

