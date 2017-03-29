Matt McCall named new men's basketball coach at UMass

UMass Amherst has named the next head coach for their men's basketball program.

In a statement released Wednesday, UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said that Matt McCall will be the next coach of the Minutemen.

"Matt is a rising star in college basketball coaching who has been a key piece of three successful programs in his career. He has earned a reputation as a relentless worker, a great teammate and colleague and a confident leader of young men. Matt has worked with some of the most respected coaches and administrators in the country, who loudly sing his praises. Coach McCall's appointment begins an exciting new chapter for our tradition-rich men's basketball program at UMass," Bamford said.

McCall comes to Amherst campus having previously served as men's basketball coach at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga for the last two seasons with a 48-18 record.

McCall was the Southern Conference's Coach of the year in 2016 after winning that conference in his debut as head coach. He also led his team to the NCAA Tournament in his first season at UTC.

"My family and I always said it would take something extremely special to move us away from Chattanooga and that's what we have here at UMass. The tradition and resources that are in place not only make this one of the best basketball jobs in the Atlantic 10 Conference, but one of the best jobs in the country. We couldn't be more excited about becoming part of the UMass family and look forward to building upon the rich tradition that has been established here in the past," McCall said in a statement.

Last week, UMass had announced that Pat Kelsey would be the team's next coach. However, an introductory press conference was canceled just minutes before it was scheduled to start after Bamford was asked by Kelsey to be released from his agreement - a request that UMass honored.

Former UMass coach Derek Kellogg was fired earlier this month after nine seasons with the program.

The UMass Sports Network reports that an introductory press conference for McCall is scheduled for Thursday at UMass.

