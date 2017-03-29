Police investigating deadly shooting on Johnson St. in Springfield

Police in Springfield are investigating the city's first homicide of 2017.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to 145 Johnson Street after the city's ShotSpotter system indicated that shots were fired in the area.

As officers were heading to the scene, 911 calls came in reporting that a shooting victim was on the street.

Police arrived and began providing first aid and medical attention to the victim, identified as 37-year-old Corey Douglas-Huard of Springfield, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Douglas-Huard was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

