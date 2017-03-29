3 displaced following fire on Union St. in Springfield

Three people have been forced out of their Union Street apartments after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Denis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said firefighters were called to 537-539 Union Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Leger said no one was hurt, and the fire resulted in $100,000 in damage.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

The Red Cross is assisting the three people that have been displaced.

