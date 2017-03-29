3 displaced following fire on Union St. in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

3 displaced following fire on Union St. in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Three people have been forced out of their Union Street apartments after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. 

Denis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said firefighters were called to 537-539 Union Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Leger said no one was hurt, and the fire resulted in $100,000 in damage. 

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating. 

The Red Cross is assisting the three people that have been displaced. 

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.