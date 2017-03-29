Section of Hatfield St. in Northampton closed due to crash

A section of Hatfield Street in Northampton is closed after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Northampton police said they have shut down the area of Hatfield Street from Cooke Avenue to North King Street. The roads will be closed for several hours.

The National Grid outage map is reporting that 30 customers are without power.

A spokesperson for National Grid said power should be restored by 5 p.m.

