Car crashed into PVTA bus on Rt. 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA

A section of Route 9 in Hadley was shutdown on Wednesday after a car hit a PVTA bus head-on. 

Hadley police told Western Mass News a woman driving a sedan crashed into the bus on the westbound lane at approximately 2:46 p.m.

The woman who crashed into the bus was taken to the hospital, and police said her injuries did not appear to be serious. 

No one on the PVTA bus was hurt. 

Route 9 near Spruce Hill Road was shutdown for a short period of time and caused serious delays in traffic. 

Police said at one point traffic was at a standstill for half an hour.  They cleared the scene by 3:25 p.m. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

