Holyoke man arrested on drug charge

A Holyoke man is facing a drug charge following this arrest yesterday.

West Springfield Police said that Israel Cabrera-Perez of Holyoke was arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of a gas station along Riverdale Street.

During the arrest, investigators found Cabrera-Perez allegedly in possession of 300 bags of heroin that was stamped 'Addicted' and $2,240 in cash.

Cabrera-Perez is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute.

The arrest was made by members of the West Springfield Police narcotics unit, along with members of the Western Massachusetts FBI Gang Task Force,

