Pittsfield Police testing out new ShotSpotter system tonight

The Pittsfield Police Department is giving residents the heads up that they'll be testing out their new ShotSpotter system tonight as they work towards getting it up live and operational.

Police made the announcement this afternoon saying in part that they'll be, "Conducting a live-fire gunshot event to test the ShotSpotter solution..."

It's expected to occur at about 7 p.m.

They're doing this to, "Conduct a detection qualification and validation analysis before the system is live and operating in Pittsfield," police said adding, "The purpose of the DVQ is to test the sensor calibrations, quality of detection, and identify any additional calibration of the sensors needed."

Pittsfield Police say they will be at all test locations for the safety of the public. There will be a sequence of gunshot sounds.

"During the tests, a bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety. No bullets will be fired into the air and there is no danger to the public," police noted.

ShotSpotter can detect when a gun is fired and is able to pinpoint the location of where that gunfire originated. It also alerts officers and 911 dispatchers right away so they can respond to the scene.

"By quickly notifying police with precise information, ShotSpotter helps speed police response, has the potential to save lives, increase weapons-related arrests, and the technology enhances the safety of our neighborhoods," explained police.

It's a system the Springfield Police Department has been using for a number of years now.

If you're a Pittsfield resident looking from more information on tonight's testing, contact Lt. Gary Traversa at 413-448-9700 ext. 412.

