Local farmers protect plants for upcoming snowfall

History is about to repeat itself this week while snow is on the way for western Massachusetts on Friday.

Twenty years ago, an April fool's blizzard hit this area on March 31 to April 1 to mark one of the largest storms to ever hit the state.

The upcoming forecast has everyone busy from power companies, to greenhouses.

Some are worried about what will happen to their blooming bulbs and blossoming trees.

"The plants are always confused but they manage to find their way up," said Karen Randall.

The snow in March has actually helped greenery.

"Having had snow on the ground plants have geared themselves for what's happening right now,"Randall continued.

April snow showers actually helps May flowers.

"The snow comes in April when some of the early crops are already planted or the lawn is in the ground it will release some nitrogen which is stored in the water," Randall noted.

She told Western Mass News that this storm likely won’t have any major impact on trees and plants, but the same can’t be said for larger trees.

Eversource said they have been keeping an eye on problem branches.

"We are always ready always working on this. Our tree work continues [and] we have a very aggressive schedule to make sure the hazard trees are being removed," said Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

Trees tend to be the culprit behind power outages and this year power companies have had to deal with more issues.

"We have had a drought and we have trees that have been affected so that is something we are keeping track of as well," Ress noted.

