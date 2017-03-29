Moose dies after being caught and released

A moose that was on the loose in Ludlow has died.

After being tranquilized and taken back into the wild, the young bull took a turn for the worse.

Could the chemical immobilizer be to blame for the death of the animal?

"It's pretty wild, especially since you wouldn't expect that here," said Leslie Campbell of Ludlow.



This moose calf was seen wandering through a Ludlow neighborhood.

"It's extremely unusual, occasionally a bear. A moose is really rare," said Walter Stewart of Ludlow.



The area where the moose was spotted roaming around was not far from the Mass. Pike. Busy roads are not safe for drivers and certainly not for a moose.



Wildlife officials tranquilized the young moose and transported him about 40 miles away to an area better suited for a growing bull.



"It's either that or it could cause havoc in the streets," said Justin Smith, who works in Ludlow.

The moose died a short time after relocating.



"It's sad. It's unfortunate," Campbell added.

Western Mass News spoke to the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. They told us in a statement:

"There is always inherent risk when immobilizing and relocating a large animal as it is difficult to know the condition of the animal before administering the drug and how the drugs will affect the animal. The moose was given a low dosage of the drug, which is consistent for an animal of its size according to our protocol."



"I think it's unfortunate that it did pass away, but I'm sure they did their best to make sure that they got the right dosage," Stewart added.



Like humans, there are risks in using anesthetic drugs on animals, but wildlife animals can't test for pre-existing medical conditions like they would if a human was undergoing surgery.

Young moose are most vulnerable in the early spring because they are separating from their mothers and searching for food.



"Just let them be," said Joan Lupa from Lupa Zoo.



The moose population has been growing since the 1970s, but urban sprawl has taken a toll on the animals.



"A lot of woodland was cleared for subdivisions and they lost their territory. That's why they are looking for the space to live or the food," Lupa added.

