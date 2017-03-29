Study: spiders could consume humans in one year

Spiders preying on humans and slowly consuming their victims is like something out of a horror movie.

Experts said that it wouldn’t happen, but it technically could.

A recent study showed that there are enough spiders in the world to eat us all in just one year. That is, if they all got stuck together and decided to switch up their menu.

“Spiders seek out insects as food. That’s their primary food source. They have no interest in humans as a food resource,” said Bob Russell, an entomologist with American Pest Solutions.

Spiders like to hide out in dark, low-traffic areas - the places you might not always think to clean as often.

The study showed that there are about 131 spiders per square meter. In other words, they are everywhere.

The best way to get rid of spiders is to maintain a good cleaning regimen.

“Start off with some simple vacuuming. Vacuuming perimeter edges and flooring, areas where there’s not a lot of activity,” said Russell.

If you need additional help, pest control businesses can assist homeowners.

