Popular Northampton chocolate shop set to close

A popular chocolate shop on Main Street in Northampton is closing its doors and it's not the first business to shut down in the past month.

Ben and Bill's Chocolate Emporium has been a staple on Main Street for as long as some have been alive.

"I was devastated this morning when I read that it's not going to be here anymore," said Carol McGrath of Northampton.

They've made fresh candies, truffles, and creams by hand for over 16 years.

It's what makes this sweet house so delectable and keeps familiar faces like Carol McGrath coming back time and time again.

"I've lived here for 8 and half years and found Ben and Bills have been coming every time I visit a friend. Every time friends come here they look forward to it," said McGrath.

Carol isn't alone, many people are saddened to hear that the chocolate shop would be closing its doors for good in May, including the managers who have helped run this store.

"I'm sad. I grew up here. It was my first job in high school," said Manager of Ben and Bills, Amanda Parnell.

Despite always pulling it's weight in dollars earned, the owners aren't closing this location because it doesn't make money.

"The time has come. It's not financially trouble, it just, he feels he's needed in other places," Parnell continued.

Residents are concerned about the business climate in Northhampton, and not only because of Ben and Bills, but that other restaurants and stores have left in the last few months as well.

Despite the closing, the managers said there is still time to come in and say goodbye and get your hands on some Easter candy.

