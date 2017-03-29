Lia Surprise Squad helps couple with new floor

The Frost family has spent almost 50 years in the same home. Their house is holding a lifetime of memories.

That why the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was happy to take this nomination for a new kitchen floor - to make their house feel more like home again.

Ronald and Theresa Frost have been married for 47 years under the same roof, raising their children, and helping with their grandchildren.

Their daughter nominated them for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad.

"We're excited to do this job, we look forward to meeting you, and I think you'll love the work we do and really enjoy your home when we get done," said Katie Daviau with Baystate Restoration Group.

It was a nomination for a new kitchen floor from Baystate Restoration Group to give back to the couple who has given so much in their family.

After needing a new floor for some time and putting everything on hold during Ronald's prostate cancer and surgery, the family was under some unique circumstances.

"It's been a little rough, but we are getting back on our feet," said Theresa Frost.

A floor under those feet will certainly be a nice help.

After several weeks of recovery, the floor project was on the back burner.

Robert and Thersa's daughter is there all summer as they have a pool in the backyard. It's a second home to them and she wanted nothing more than surprise her parents.

"My sister, myself, my brother and their seven grandkids. To get a floor for them, it's the least we could do," said their daughter.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.