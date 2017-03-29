Power crews plan ahead of Friday's snowstorm

Friday’s forecasted snow has power companies in western Massachusetts prepping for possible outages.

The possible heavy snow had Eversource crews busy trimming trees on Wednesday in an effort to cut down on the dead trees and branches that can fall on power lines.

Many enjoyed warm weather on Wednesday, but that warmer air will make things a bit messier when it comes to Friday’s forecasted snow storm.



"The warmer air can hold more moisture so the snowflakes grow and since they hold more moisture they are fatter and we call them the wet heavy snowflakes," said Western Mass News Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.



That heavy snow can bring down tree branches onto wires causing outages.

With the storm poised to hit during the morning commute, the concern turns from the trees to those on the road.



"We did have some trees that came down but the biggest issue was actually vehicles running into the poles and that is what caused some of the scattered outages," said Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

The last snow storm left one driver stranded in their car after hitting a pole and knocking down a wire. The lesson is to treat every wire as live and to call 911.



"If you happen to be in your car and there is any question about power lines stay inside your vehicle,” Ress noted.



The timing of the storm with a typical Friday work day means good news for the staffing of line workers and other crews.



"All of our crews are ready are here are reporting for regular duty so we are absolutely prepared," Ress continued.

If you happen to lose power, there is a cool trick you can do with just a quarter to tell if the food in your fridge is safe to eat.

Here's what you need:

A quarter

A cup

Water

Here's the instructions:

Freeze a cup of water before a storm

Take the cup with the frozen water and place the quarter on top

Place it back into the freezer

In the event of an outage, place the cup in either the fridge or the freezer

If the quarter sinks to the bottom that means the food in your fridge or freezer has gotten to an unsafe temperature for you to consume

