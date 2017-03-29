Springfield elementary school playground fundraising site shut down

A teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Springfield started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new playground.

After raising just over $7,000 the Springfield School District shut the page down.

Lincoln Kindergarten teacher Caitlyn Martin started the fundrasing page because she was concerned for the 400 plus students that go here.

The school doesn't have a gym, and the playground they did have was too old and unsafe, and was torn down, leaving the students with just an empty lot.



After raising $7,200 of the $20,000 goal, the school district told Martin she had to shut it down.



Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Azell Cavaan said the administration is supportive of Miss Martin's efforts.



"The work and enthusiasm from Caitlyn Martin is celebrated because she saw a need and she moved on it and she brought it to the attention of the community who now wants to expand it even further and you just can't put a price on that," said Cavaan.



But Cavaan said that any structure like a playground placed on city school property has to go through certain channels.



"It's more complicated than starting a GoFundMe page and raising money and having a playground installed," Cavann noted.

She said there are city restrictions along with playground requirements that need to be met for the equipment needed to build the playground.

Not only are city requirements needed, but the city of Springfield's current budge can't afford a new playground.

"We're facing a huge deficit once again on top of several years of cuts and cuts and cuts," Cavaan continued.



She said several North End community groups have stepped forward offering fundraising help. Those groups are scheduled to meet next week.

The $7,200 raised is currently going through the school disctrict's legal department and are looking into options to where the donated money should go.

