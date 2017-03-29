Amherst school merger proposal fails again

Thousands of Amherst voters raced to the polls Tuesday night to vote on a project that would combine all three elementary schools into one new building.



A majority of the voters were parents. Many of them are concerned about where their children will go to school.

Most residents agree the town's elementary schools are falling apart. But despite the widespread support, the vote fell too short.

Now those that voted Tuesday night are wondering what's next for their children's education.



BY voting 'no,' the town has forfeited tens of millions of dollars set aside in state funds for the project.

"Unfortunately 56 percent in this election wasn't enough," said Chair of 'Vote Yes' Amherst, Johanna Neumann.



To succeed, the question needed two-thirds of voters to vote 'yes'. The 'yes' proponents needed just 237 more votes than they got.



Those in favor of the proposal, now defeated, said the current elementary schools are falling apart.

"Schools that have bad air quality, no natural light and aren't compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act," said Neumann.



Amherst's School Superintendent told Western Mass News in a statement,

We will now move forward with requesting $115,000 to take the first step of site and building assessment to better understand the issues at Fort River.

"In my opinion, making those improvements is like painting over rotten wood," Neumann continued.



But not all parents are so disappointed in the conditions of the current schools.



Amber Lira's two children attend Fort River Elementary School.



"I love that it's a smaller elementary school. I love that my children have gotten more one-on-one interaction with their teachers, they're definitely getting supported in areas they need," said Lira.

Amherst public schools will also be requesting $500,000 to replace the antiquated boiler at Wildwood Elementary School.

