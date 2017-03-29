Historical commission vote to delay possible demolition of Mater Dolorosa Church

The city's historic commission voted to hold off the demolition of Mater Dolorosa Church for six months.

The commission voted unanimously to invoke a delay ordinance on any demolition plans.

The Springfield Catholic Diocese has expressed concerns about the structural integrity of the historic church, which was closed back in 2011.

However, many members of the community don't want to see it demolished.

Consultants and engineers working for parties on both sides of the issue have come to different conclusions regarding the safety of the structure.

The diocese will now have to wait at least six months if they hope to demolish the 116-year-old church.

