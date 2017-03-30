Wintry mix continues this morning before ending this afternoon

Winter Storm Warnings continue for Hampshire and Franklin Counties through 4PM Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories continue for Berkshire County through 5PM Saturday and Hampden County through 11AM.

Low pressure moves off the NJ coast and intensifies over the Atlantic. As this happens, winds from the northeast will increase and gusts to 30mph are possible through this afternoon. Also, heavy sleet is likely for many with occasional rain mixing in through the valley. By later this morning, many should turn to all snow for a time-even in the lower valley. We will see most of our accumulation during this time!

Storm total accumulations are still looking like:

The lower valley-through central and eastern Hampden Co thru Holyoke and Northampton will see 1-2" of snow and sleet,

Southern Berkshire Co as well. Hampshire Co, western Hampden and central/western Berkshire will see 2-4.

The hills through western Hampshire and much of Franklin Co will see 4-8", and the highest elevations and spots around and north of Rt. 2 may see up to a foot!

Road conditions remain poor in some areas and a few to several inches of slushy wet snow and sleet are possible. Scattered power outages are possible for those under Winter Storm Warnings due to several inches of this heavy, wet snow.

As low pressure continues to move east, our precipitation will gradually lighten and taper off through the early to mid-afternoon. We stay breezy and cloudy into this evening and tonight with temps falling into the 20s. High pressure will build from the west Sunday, allowing for a lighter breeze and more sunshine. Our temperatures will also return to around 50.

