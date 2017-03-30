Matt McCall named UMass men's basketball coach

Matt McCall was introduced on Thursday as the 22nd Head Coach for the UMass Men's Basketball team.

McCall comes to Amherst campus having previously served as men's basketball coach at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga for the last two seasons with a 48-18 record.

"Matt is a rising star in college basketball coaching who has been a key piece of three successful programs in his career. He has earned a reputation as a relentless worker, a great teammate and colleague and a confident leader of young men. Matt has worked with some of the most respected coaches and administrators in the country, who loudly sing his praises. Coach McCall's appointment begins an exciting new chapter for our tradition-rich men's basketball program at UMass," said UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford in a statement released Wednesday.

McCall was the Southern Conference's Coach of the year in 2016 after winning that conference in his debut as head coach. He also led his team to the NCAA Tournament in his first season at UTC.

Coach McCall said trust is important at this point in the year, and that he is proud to be apart of the UMass family.

"What I didn't know was the unbelievable facilities and infrastructure that are here to make this place great. That really excited me walking through this building two nights ago. Walking through the arena [got my] juices flowing to understand how many resources are here to continue to march forwards as we chase championship," said McCall.

Last week, UMass had announced that Pat Kelsey would be the team's next coach. However, an introductory press conference was canceled just minutes before it was scheduled to start after Bamford was asked by Kelsey to be released from his agreement - a request that UMass honored.

Former UMass coach Derek Kellogg was fired earlier this month after nine seasons with the program.

