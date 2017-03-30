Controlled burn planned at Westover Thursday

Those near Westover Air Reserve Base may see some smoke coming from the area as part of a planned project.

Personnel at the base are expected to burn up to 200 acres of grassland as part of a controlled burn.

The burn will be dependent on rain, weather, and wind conditions.

Areas to be burned include near the interior of the base, near the Hampden County Correctional Center, and Westover Airpark North..

