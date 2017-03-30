Truck driver accused of driving under the influence of drugs

A truck driver is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Deerfield Police said that around noon on Tuesday, police were called for a report of a despondent truck driver at Circle K on Greenfield Road.

Officers arrived and found that the driver, identified as Gary Robins of Homer, AK, had been locked out the truck.

A police sergeant began speaking with Robbins and "the driver was clearly acting combative and showing signs of drug use," the department said in a Facebook post.

Investigators added that Robbins allegedly admitted to using LSD, cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine and additional officers were called to the scene.

"It appeared the driver didn't rest, only used drugs, and he drove from Seattle, Washington to Deerfield, with a destination on the East Coast," police explained.

Robbins was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center as police noted that "he was clearly a danger to himself and others."

Robbins is facing charges from Deerfield Police of operating under the influence of drugs. He will face several other charges from Mass. State Police.

The truck was impounded for a full inspection by the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

