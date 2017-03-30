Stranger speaks at woman's funeral, insults mourners

A man attending a funeral admits he was wrong when he stood up front of mourners and made derogatory comments about Asian churches.

During the eulogy for his mother, Adrian Wong told mourners that Carol Tan Wong passed away from stage four lung cancer

"She was not a smoker, not exposed to second-hand smoke, never worked with chemicals. She was simply unlucky," Wong explained.

Adrian was supposed to be the only speaker, but suddenly, a man who was a stranger to the family came forward and started making impromptu remarks.

"I'm not affected by this, but I see smoke in the Asian churches so prevalent that I gag when I go outside. I hope what I told you about smoke in churches is not taken in offense. I mean it's your culture," Small said.

That man who interrupted the funeral is David Small of Quincy. He told WBZ-TV that he attended the service with his girlfriend who he said is Asian.

A funeral director finally told him to sit down.

"I found it very offensive and I think the community should as well. We found it wildly inappropriate to kind of use broad comment about the entire community," Wong said.

Small acknowledged that he is outspoken and the funeral home was an inappropriate location to bring it up, but his message was "there's a high rate of smoking in the Asian community and they burn incense in their churches, and that's a health risk."

"I think that he owes an apology, not just to me, but the entire community," Wong added.

Small told WBZ-TV that he admitted that he was wrong and sends a heartfelt apology to the Wong family

