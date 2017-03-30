Easthampton High students march to protest racism and discrimination

Students at Easthampton High School took to the streets in protest of the racism and discrimination they said is taking place at their school.

The march and protest was started by a group of seniors and continued all the way down to the city offices where they asked for a response from the mayor.

At least 200 students marched all the way down to Payson Avenue to get the mayor's attention

After several minutes, Easthampton Mayor Karen Cadieux, along with superintendent of schools Nancy Follansbee came out and addressed the leaders of the group.

"It's here, but nobody actually steps up, and now we are just done with it," said senior Joshua Brown.

Students have said the racism goes on constantly. One recent incident involved a poster with a racist comment that was posted inside the school.

"He held a fake gun to the poster and said 'kill the terrorists', which obviously she wasn't a terrorist. It was a poster for diversity," Brown noted.

"My administration stands for respect and diversity, and we are very interested in hearing their concerns," said Mayor Cadieux.

Easthampton police escorted the students on their half-an-hour march, and even teachers joined in as well.

Although the march didn't last long, their message was made to city officials.

"We take a proactive approach to listening to our students and addressing their concerns. I have every confidence that we will come together," said Easthampton Superintendent Nancy Follansbee.

The superintendent and the mayor said they will be meeting with students to discuss their frustrations.

After the march, students went back to class to finish the school day.

