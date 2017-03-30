Chicopee Police locate man missing since January - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police locate man missing since January

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo provided by Chicopee Police) (Photo provided by Chicopee Police)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A man who was reported missing earlier this year has been located.

Michael Corbett had been last seen in the area of New Ludlow Road in Chicopee on Sunday, January 8.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers found Corbett Wednesday night in Chicopee and that Corbett is safe.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.