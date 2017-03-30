Chicopee Police locate man missing since January

A man who was reported missing earlier this year has been located.
Michael Corbett had been last seen in the area of New Ludlow Road in Chicopee on Sunday, January 8.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers found Corbett Wednesday night in Chicopee and that Corbett is safe.
