Calling hours to be held for Holyoke solider killed in Korean War

Today, family, friends, and the community will pay their last respects to U.S. Army Cpl. Jules Hauterman, a U.S. Army medic killed during the Korean War.

Hauterman's remains were brought back to Holyoke yesterday. Hundreds of people lined the city's streets to honor him.

Hauterman enlisted in the Army after graduating from Holyoke High School. He was only 19 years old when he was killed.

Calling hours for Hauterman will be at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke.

