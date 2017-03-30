Cities and towns preparing for Friday's wintry storm

Car windows may have been rolled down today, but local public works departments are preparing for a wintry day tomorrow.

The large number of storms we've already had this winter - and spring - has many cities and towns already way over budget.

It looks and feels like spring in Northampton, but that's all going to change over the next several hours.

The city's Department of Public Works went over budget on snow removal months ago.

The streets of Northampton will look much different come Friday morning.

"You live with what you get, especially in New England," said Eric Stahlberg of Florence.

Rich Parasiliti with Northampton DPW added, "This season, we've had 60 inches of snow."

That means deficit spending for the city of Northampton. The budget for snow removal is $468,000. They've already spent $585,000.

"We are, like many other Massachusetts communities that are in deficit spending, at this point just because of the nature of how much snowfall we've had. Last year, we weren't in deficit spending because we received 25 inches of snow," Parasiliti explained.

The Northampton DPW is prepared for all types of precipitation coming tomorrow, including rain, sleet, and snow.

This approaching storm has been particularly tricky for Northampton officials to prepare for.

"It has been the most difficult one because of the timing of the year. It's very warm out right now, the grounds aren't frozen anymore, the angle of the sun is a lot higher," Parasiliti said.

While some people wish the sun would stay out, others aren't so worried about a spring snowstorm.

"It's gonna be gone soon. It'll come and then it'll be gone in two to three days, so I don't mind," Stahlberg said.

This deficit spending means the mayor will have to go in front of city council and ask for a money transfer to pay for snow removal. The DPW said that this is standard protocol.

