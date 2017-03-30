Hardware stores gearing up for another round of snow

Mother Nature's April Fools joke is coming a day early. Snow is back in the forecast for tomorrow and local hardware stores are pivoting back to winter.

Spring has sprung and hardware stores have already stocked up with everything you need to make your garden bloom and your grass green, but not so fast..

"We hear 's' and we start getting ready," said Matthew Robidoux with Rocky's Ace Hardware.

The 's' word doesn't stand for spring. That is snow and folks may need to skip the seeds and filling up their carts with ice melt, shovels, and scrapers.

"We tried to transition into spring, but it is, what it is. We're in New England and this is what happens," Robidoux added.

This isn't the first time New England has seen a springtime snow and it won't be the last, but some New Englanders said that they prepared to hunker down.

"We have someone that does the driveway and sidewalk, so it's easy," said John Litchfield of Agawam.

Those that can cash in with a plow or a shovel wouldn't mind seeing the flakes fly.

"I get paid every time it snows, so it works out either way," said Dominick Maille.

However, for those who are in need for a few of those winter essentials, "If they have some needs, we're here," Robidoux said.

