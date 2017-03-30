Blizzard bags keep students learning on snow days

One high school in western Massachusetts has avoided many snow days this year by using a new program.

At Gateway Regional High School in Huntington students haven't missed too many days although a lot of snow has fallen this winter.

The program called 'blizzard bags' began in September at the start of the new school year.

Officials at Gateway said it's worked in their favor.

“We’ve lost so many [school] days in the last couple of years,” said Superintendent David Hopson.



In order to avoid having school last too far into the summer, the district came up with “blizzard bags.”

Students are sent home with the "bags" the day before a storm hits.

They're not actually bags, but are folders filled with homework and class projects.



“It’s an alternative learning time so we don’t have to lose many days to students not being able to do their work,” said Hopson.



When students take home 'blizzard bags' with class assignments, they count it as a school day.



“We’ve had a couple of years where we didn’t get out of school until the end of June. It [makes for] a really short summer for both the students and for our maintenance staff,” Hopson continued.



The program is one of a kind among schools in the area, so starting it up was a learning process for the superintendent.

It was voted for by the school committee, but he didn’t know what kind of permission he would need.

An email sent to him by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said,

This plan does not need to be approved by the Department of Education. It would be helpful for the Department of Education to have feedback from your district later in the year after the implementation of the plan.

“The state allows local school committees to set the calendar including whether you can count days as alternative learning days,” Hopson noted.



He said some educators are using the program to their advantage.



“We’ve had a couple of teachers who have actually done some really nice long-term projects so they have a longer assignment that can be done over all five days,” said Hopson.



The school has already used all five of their blizzard bag days so if the weather’s bad on Friday, they’ll have to use an actual snow day.

But if Friday turns out to be a snow day for Gateway, it would only be their fourth one this school year.

