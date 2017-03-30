Holyoke fire victims file lawsuit against owner, property manager

A family who was severely injured in a deadly New Year's Day fire in Holyoke has filed a lawsuit.

The suit was filed by against the building owner, property manager, and investment company of the North East Street building.

Briana Serrano dropped her two year old daughter from a third floor window, then jumped out herself.

The lawsuit was filed in Hampden Superior Court last month claiming nine counts of negligence.

Serrano suffered broken bones. Her boyfriend suffered serious burns.

The complaint reads that the defendants didn't have adequate fire alarms and fire suppression systems in place.

Western Mass News reached out to all three defendants for comment.

