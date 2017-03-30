Tree hanging on wires leaves Westfield resident concerned

The threat of snow comes renewed concerns about tree branches coming down on homes or power lines.

One Westfield resident is concerned about two large trees in front of his home that are close to power lines and leaning in the direction of his house and a neighbor's home.

Westfield DPW Assistant Director Fran Cain said residents can call the DPW.

"If people have a concern safety wise, obviously safety is the most important thing of all and we take that seriously," said Cain.

The resident said Westfield gas and electric has been out to trim these trees in the past because of their proximity to power lines and feels it's time for the trees to come down.

That's a call that's made by the city after checking out the trees.

"We'd make a determination what needed to be done. [It] could be the city that does it themselves or we have a contractor do it," Cain noted.

Residents can call the DPW or use a program called See, Click, Fix .

It's on the city's website and it's one of the ways for residents to report issues like tree problems or potholes for example.

The DPW says it gets a good number of calls with issues about trees.

If you have a tree on city property that you feel is dangerous to your home, you're asked to call the DPW.

