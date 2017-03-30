Injured bald eagle rescued in Northampton

Two Northampton police officers helped rescue an injured bald eagle Thursday morning.

A call came in for an injured bird that was spotted near Mount Tom Road.

Officers Dzialo and Kohl responded to the call and found a female bald eagle laying on the side of the road at 7:55 a.m.

An Animal Control Officer was able to place the bald eagle safely in a crate and it was taken to a raptor rehabilitator.

The Northampton Police Department and Western Mass News wishes the bird a speedy recovery.

