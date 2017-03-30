Family, friends, and the public pay final respects fallen Korean war solider

Calling hours were held for a Holyoke soldier that was killed in the Korean War and whose remains returned home on Wednesday.

Corporal Jules Hauterman died in 1950 at the bloody battle of the Chosin Reservoir.

Members of the public paid their final respects Thursday evening at the Farrell's Funeral Home.

The battle of Chosin Reservoir lasted three days in the cold December temperatures.

More than 1,300 American troops were captured or killed after being overwhelmed by a surprise attack from hundreds of thousands of communist Chinese troops.

Corporal Hauterman was reported missing. His remains later found and after 67 years were recently identified.

Roland Gratton is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.

His father fought in Korea just after the battle of Chosin Reservoir.

" Hell on earth would be an improvement on how bad it was over there, the American soldiers were'nt trained to fight in 20 below zero weather. Equipment was frozen, men were frozen," said Gatton.

He said as many men died from freezing to death as were shot during that period of time.

"My father would tell me stories of friends of his that would go out on a simple get some water mission 10 miles down the road in a truck. If that truck broke down over there it was certain death for them, they would freeze to death right in their own vehicle," Gratton explained.

The bloody battle conditions and the brutal cold are examples of the nightmarish conditions faced by our servicemen and women in Korea.

But no matter where those battles are fought, it is crucial that those veterans are welcomed home with honor and respect.

"It's important that America never forgets about our servicemen and woman, no matter when they came home, they'll always be welcome," said the Superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers Home, Bennett Walsh.

Corporal Jules Hauterman, one example of America's best and bravest who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Corporal Hauterman's funeral will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church.

