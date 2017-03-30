Statistics show millennials are leaving Franklin County

Recent statistics show trends of an aging population in the Franklin County which means millennials may be packing their bags for good.

According to the U.S. Census, there has been a 1.4 percent drop in the population.

Although it might not seem like a lot, it's the younger population that seems to be absent.



"I think some of the more talented kids want to dip their toes in the bigger pond of a major city like New York, Boston, Los Angeles," said Greenfield resident Phillipe Simon.



Tom Kane of Greenfield has two adult daughters that left to pursue their dreams in big cities.

"It seems like there’s not that many opportunities here. I mean it’s a nice place to live, it really is, it’s quiet and peaceful and beautiful," said Kane.

But tranquility and beauty doesn't pay the bills. The average age in Franklin County is 45-years-old.

"We could encourage more of them to stay if we had perhaps bringing back our industrial heritage. We had good jobs for people who graduated high school and college," Simon noted.



The Franklin Regional Council of Governments said they need to encourage younger people to come to the region.



The age group 15 to 34 makes up just 23 percent of the county. Now, compare that to a statewide average of 28 percent.



Some say this a prime location for millennials compared to big cities in terms of affordability.



There are certainly still employment opportunities through the colleges and manufacturing.

Drawing in a younger workforce could be rooted in economic development.

