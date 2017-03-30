CT woman pleads guilty to stealing over $250,000 from Springfield employer

A Connecticut woman pleaded guilty to stealing over $250,000 from her employer in Springfield.

Angela M. Craig, 55 of Windsor Conn., will be sentenced on June 22, 2017 after admitting to wire fraud.

Craig wrote company checks to herself and would forge her employer’s signature on them before cashing or depositing the checks.

Craig committed this through July 2012 through May 2014, resulting in the theft of over $250,000.

She was able to avoid being caught by entering false invoices in her employer’s accounting system and by failing to pay company bills and taxes.

