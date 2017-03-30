Matt McCall introduced as 22nd UMass men's basketball coach

It may have taken a bit longer than planned, but today UMass basketball fans met the coach they hope can return the Minutemen to their glory days and a place in the Big Dance.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford calls it the next step to take UMass basketball to a level of success and keep them there. He then introduced introduced Matt McCall as the university's 22nd men's basketball coach.

McCall just completed his second season at Chattanooga, where was 48-18 in two seasons and led the Mocs to the 2016 Southern Conference Championship and the NCAA tournament. McCall says, “The standard is winning championships, we understand that. That's the goal. The goal is to play in the NCAA tournament. The goal is to continue to win championship and hang banners.”

But McCall says that's not the focus, it's the end result, adding, “Our focus will continue to be on the process and that process is getting better every single day. That process starts with these players. That process starts with us having a huge impact in them both on and off the floor.

There were a lot of longtime UMass basketball fans on hand for Thursday's introduction of the newest coach. Fans like Jeff Lamoureux say like what they see in Matt McCall, adding “I think what I admire the most is that he was willing to give up money to better the program. That's admirable and I commend him for it already.”

Longtime fan Dennis Lebeau agrees, “He's a young ambitious energetic guy. The guy's 35 years old, he's been with some good coaching. I'm kind of high on this guy. I'm higher on him than I was on Kesley.”

Lebeau referring to Pat Kelsey, who backed out of his contract with UMass last week just minutes before he was to be introduced to the UMass community.

McCall is getting right to work. In fact he won't be going to the Final Four this weekend. He wants to focus on his new job with his new team. In closing, McCall said, “I'm excited to get to work and to start to build this program as we unite the team to go forward. Go Minutemen, Go UMass.”

McCall is expected to receive a five-year contract. Terms haven’t been disclosed yet.

