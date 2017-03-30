Western Mass residents prepare for possible outages tomorrow

With the threat of some snow and sleet being heavy, some power outages are expected across the area tomorrow.

Heating companies are also on alert in case of any major outages.

Easthampton is one of the towns expected to get higher amounts of heavy wet snow, and right now is the time to prepare in case you do lose power tomorrow.

Those words are ringing throughout New England these days as we prepare, yet again, for another round of winter weather.

Last minute shoppers are getting everything they need for the storm.

Noonan Energy in Springfield is also keeping an eye on the storm in case of any power outages.

Stock up now on batteries and blankets, just in case.

"They should keep the doors closed, batteries, flashlights on hand, or some other lighting source. If you have a generator, you're in good shape, because if it's strong enough you can run it," said Tim Noonan.

Some people may have turned their heat off, thinking they won't need it again, because it's spring.

Noonan said it's not hard to turn it back on for a couple of days.

"Most people, if they turn it off, they turn off the emergency switch, or the thermostat down.”

Eversource is monitoring the storm, especially the larger trees to make sure they don't snap.

You can always call them to report any outages in your area.

