West Springfield man indicted on numerous child porn charges

Following his arrest in July 2016, a West Springfield man has been charged in connection to a child pornography case involving a five-year-old-girl.

Court documents have dated five occasions between November 2015 and June 2016 where Justin Germaine exploited the five-year-old child for use of child pornography.

He was indicted on five counts of sexual exploitation of children, eight counts of distribution of child pornography, five counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Germaine is found in one of the videos, caught on cellphone, abusing the child himself.

He was also found to have distribute and receive electronic child porn between March 2016 and July 2016.

He frequently engaged in emails with another individual discussing sex with children and trading child pornographic images.

