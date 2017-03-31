Suspects in deadly Orange home indicted on 2nd murder charge

Two suspects in connection with a deadly home invasion were indicted for a second murder charge in connection to the death of 77-year-old Joanna Fisher.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that 24-year-old Joshua Hart and 28-year-old Brittany Smith were previously indicted for a separate murder count for the death of Fisher’s husband, Thomas Harty.

The home invasion took place on October 5 on 581 East River Street.

Harty was killed and Fisher was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident and died a month later.

A Chief Medical Examiner released that Fisher's death stemmed from the assault.

Hart and Smith will be arraigned for the additional murder charge in Franklin Superior Court.

They both face breaking and entering and larceny over $250 from previous incidents.

If convicted, Hart and Smith will face a mandatory sentence of life in state prison without parole.

The combined charges are:

Two counts of Murder

Two Counts of Home Invasion, one naming each victim

Two Counts of Armed Robbery, one naming each victim

Conspiracy

Larceny over $250

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.