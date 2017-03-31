Mass Pike speed limit reduced, DOT crews work to clear highways - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Mass Pike speed limit reduced, DOT crews work to clear highways

(photo MassDOT/Facebook) (photo MassDOT/Facebook)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The wintry mix falling across western Massachusetts has drivers taking it slow on the Mass Pike. 

On Friday afternoon, the Mass DOT reduced the speed limit on the Pike to 40 MPH from the New York border to Exit 4 in West Springfield. 

Speed limits for the rest of the Pike remain the same, but pending weather conditions may reduce speed limits in other areas. 

Over 300 plow crews were sent out to clear slush covered state roads and highways. 

