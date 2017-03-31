Police: Man scared by homeowners after attempted break-in

Homeowners on Freeman Terrace in Springfield scared a man away from breaking in to their home early Friday morning, said police.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said two officers arrived at the home around 5:47 a.m. for a reported breaking and entering in progress.

When they got to the residence, the homeowners told officers they scared him away after he opened a window to try and get in. Luckily, the homeowners were able to give a detailed description of the suspect.

The suspect, who was later identified as 34-year-old Josue Marquez, fled on foot and was spotted by police on Phoenix Terrace.

He was detained and the victims were taken to Phoenix Terrace where they identified Marquez as the suspect.

Marquez was charged with breaking and entering. He is pending arraignment in Springfield District Court.

