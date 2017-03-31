Northampton residents and DPW workers deal with challenging forecast

Friday's weather had residents in Northampton thankful to see the rain and sleet rather than snow.

Some weren’t sure what they needed to get ready for when heading out the door this morning.

Northampton started off with light rain in the morning.



“Walking in the snow is better than walking in the rain but driving in the rain is better than driving in the snow,” said Northampton resident Grant Carrington.



At 2 p.m. on Friday, the rain transitioned into a mix of heavy sleet and freezing rain.

Some local schools let students out early because of the forecasted storm.



The Northampton Department of Public Works Official Rich Parasiliti said the predictions for the storm have been unique.



“This has been the most complicated one to try and figure out what’s going to happen as far as preparation goes, because the storms are pretty much all the same for us,” said Parasiliti.



Snow is expected to come later during the end of rush hour, and some people have thought ahead and are prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store.



“I think I’m just gonna get cozy with my cat and make some rice in my microwave and just hold up. I am ready for spring, I have very few layers on,” said Northampton resident Emma Shooshan.



